Janhvi Kapoor proves happy girls are the prettiest as she enjoys lunch with friends in a throwback photo

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor looks delightful as she enjoys lunch with friends in a throwback photo; Take a look

While a few days back, Janhvi Kapoor was always papped outside the gym as the actress used to make sure to visit the gym and workout, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a nationwide lockdown, Bollywood celebs are staying indoors, and therefore, our social media feed doesn’t reflect any new photo of the diva. However, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Janhvi Kapoor from one of the vacations and in the photo, Janhvi Kapoor is seen flashing her smile while posing for a photo.

In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor is seen winter ready as she is beaming from ear to ear while enjoying lunch with friends. A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor posted a note on social media to wish her Dostana 2 director on his birthday and since she couldn’t step out to celebrate his birthday, Janhvi and Kartik Aaryan video-called their Dostana 2 director along with other friends to virtually celebrate his birthday. As we speak, Janhvi Kapoor is spending time in quarantine with sister and thanks to social media, we often get photos of Janhvi and Khushi goofing around. From painting to baking a cake to binging on desserts, Janhvi has been making the most of her quarantine, and recently, this Dhadak actress video called her trainer to tell her that she has put on weight

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak and next, she will be seen in Dostana 2, RoohiAfzana, and Takht. Also, Janhvi Kapoor made her web debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Ghost Story and won accolades for her performance.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's throwback photo as she enjoys lunch with friends:

Credits :Instagram

