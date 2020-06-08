Janhvi Kapoor proves she is a natural beauty as she nails the no makeup look in a throwback PHOTO

Janhvi Kapoor's pictures on social media are always worth a glimpse for everyone. Meanwhile, take a look at one of the throwback pictures of the Dhadak actress.

Janhvi Kapoor definitely does not need any introduction. The stunning beauty who made her debut in 2018 with the movie Dhadak has now become an inevitable part of Bollywood. The best part here is that she has acquired a huge fan following despite being just one film old. As of now, Janhvi’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of her next projects as soon as the lockdown ends. As of now, the actress is enjoying the quarantine break with her family.

While speaking of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of Janhvi Kapoor which is worth a glimpse for all her fans.The actress looks undeniably pretty in this selfie as she goes completely sans makeup for the same. Janhvi is seen clad in a black spaghetti top as she poses for the camera while letting her hair down. Well, needless to say, her captivating smile grabs our attention here again.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s throwback pictures below:

Janhvi at Maldives-Lyba pic.twitter.com/CDpnGa7ZG2 — Janhvi Kapoor FC (JanhviLovers) December 31, 2013

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress has been roped in alongside Rajkummar Rao for the horror-comedy Roohi Afza. She will then collaborate with Kartik Aaryan and Lakhsya for Dostana 2 that has been backed by . Janhvi is a part of the multi-starrer Takht co-starring , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and others in the lead roles.

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor is in awe of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s romantic gestures in throwback photos)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×