Janhvi Kapoor proves she’s a natural poser as shows off her swag in THIS pic with her trainer & dance teacher

Janhvi Kapoor may have been at home amid lockdown but her photos certainly keep surfacing on social media. A recent photo of her diva is doing rounds where the Dostana 2 star can be seen striking a cool pose with her Pilates trainer and dance teacher.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most regular stars at the gym and often, we used to get to see her heading to workout during the day. However, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, Janhvi is staying home and we hardly get to see her unless she shares something on her social media handle. However, fan clubs dedicated to Janhvi often share photos of the Dostana 2 actress that come as a treat for all and speaking of this, the latest photo of Janhvi is leaving everyone in awe.

In a photo doing rounds on social media, we get to see Janhvi dressed in a black sports bralette with neon orange tights while posing with her Pilates trainer and belly dance teacher. The three ladies can be seen striking an identical pose while standing next to each other. Seeing the same, one can’t help but marvel at Janhvi’s ability to rock a pose. The gorgeous Dostana 2 star is all smiles while posing for a photo and it surely is a treat you wouldn’t want to miss.

While the photo has been doing rounds for a long time, it looks a bit recent. Janhvi’s hair is partially tied up as she rests her hands on her shoulders. The diva looked gorgeous in the same.

Check out Janhvi’s photo:

Meanwhile, currently, Janhvi is spending time at home with her sister and dad Boney Kapoor. On the work front, Janhvi’s film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. But, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, it will be released on a different date. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Other than this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao.

