Janhvi Kapoor proves she’s one big foodie as she binges on favourite dishes at a dhaba; See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fitness lovers in Bollywood. However, the Dostana 2 actress is often seen relishing her favourite dishes. In a recent photo, Janhvi is seen binging on food and fans can’t get over it. Check it out.

When it comes to naming one of the fitness lovers in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor comes to mind. The young starlet is often seen running to the gym or her Pilates class to workout. However, Janhvi also is a food lover and with her team, she often binges on her favourite dishes. Be it Biryani party or gorging on her favourite dessert before ramp walk, Janhvi is surely proving to be one hell of a foodie and her recent photo adds to that.

The Dostana 2 actor recently headed to Lonavala with friends where she was seen having a gala time. Janhvi shared a photo while posing next to her friend and a whole lot of food. Clad in a gorgeous white kurta, Janhvi looked pretty and her smile is bound to leave you mesmerised. The Dostana 2 star seemed to be enjoying binge fest on her favourite dishes in the photo with her friends at a Dhaba in Lonavala. Janhvi even shared a photo of her table with multiple dishes.

The Dostana 2 actress later went on to share a boomerang in which she is seen jumping on a trampoline with a harness and one couldn’t help but notice her excitement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl in which she will be seen playing an air force pilot who flew into combat zone during the India Pakistan War. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. It is directed by Sharan Sharma and will release on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in Roohi Afzana and Takht. Janhvi is also shooting for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

