Janhvi Kapoor puts her love for food on display after dolling up in a glam new look; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to drop photos in a new look. The Roohi star also gave us a sneak peek at her weekend lunch plate while chilling in her vanity van.

Saturday began on a fun note for Janhvi Kapoor as she headed for a shoot it seems. Her posts on social media started coming in where she gave her fans a sneak peek of her new and glamourous look for the shoot. Not just this, in one of the clicks, Janhvi was caught candidly putting her love for food on display while sitting in her vanity van and waiting for a shoot. Her photos from her vanity van went viral as fans loved her look and her fun banter with her team.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi shared a couple of photos in which she is seen chilling in her vanity van ahead of a shoot. In one of the photos, she is seen clicking her selfie after dolling up with glittery eye makeup. She is seen clad in a floral white and red dress for the day and her new hairstyle seemed to be complimenting her overall look for the shoot. In another photo, Janhvi was seen munching on her favourite dish while sitting and waiting. The song playing in the background was 'Food Is Love' and well, it sums up Janhvi's photo.

Meanwhile, this week, Janhvi had shared a series of photos on social media in a beige bodycon dress and left netizens in awe of her sultry look. The Roohi star has been bringing her A-game when it comes to her social media handle over the past few weeks and fans are loving it.

On the work front, she was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will now be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sen and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, reportedly, Janhvi will be headlining Helen's Hindi remake. Apparently, it is titled Milli.

