Janhvi Kapoor quips ‘it’s a mad house’ when Kapoor family is together: ‘We are funnier than Kapil Sharma Show'

Janhvi Kapoor is currently having a very hectic schedule. She is in Warsaw, Poland shooting for her film Bawal with Varun Dhawan but is also promoting her film GoodLuck Jerry which is just a few days away from its release. Well, the actress had recently made a quick trip to Mumbai for just a couple of hours to promote her film GoodLuck Jerry and spoke to the media. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress opened up about her film and moreover spoke about her family in real life.

When asked, how is it like when the entire Kapoor family comes together? Is it madness in the room or is it easy? Janhvi Kapoor laughed and replied that they all are characters. Every member is having a different problem in life and everyone has a different angle. Janhvi revealed that it is always a mad house. She added, “but we are always so incredibly so real with each other and I think that we are funnier than Kapil Sharma's show when we all come together. Papa, Sanjay chachu and Anil chachu have a great sense of humour and they are pulling each other’s legs. You have met Arjun bhaiyaa, his 1 liners also come in the middle. He is only making fun of all of his sisters.”

Janhvi Kapoor also recalled a funny incident that happened with them when they were at her grandmother’s place. The incident revolves around her pet Panda and his poop. Laughing uncontrollably Janhvi revealed that her pet had pooped on the carpet and not knowing what it was, Shanaya Kapoor’s brother lifted it in his hand and threw it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is all geared up for GoodLuck Jerry. She has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s 5 revelations about her bond with Arjun Kapoor that give a glimpse of their relationship