Janhvi Kapoor quips the ending of the superstar era might be good for the Hindi film industry

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented and most loved actresses from the current generation. She has proven time and again that she is a versatile actress and can convincingly portray any character on the big screen. Well, currently she is basking in the success of her recently released film Mili which is a survival story and it also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Janhvi opened up about the cultural shift in Bollywood which is inspiring filmmakers to focus on stories and not stars.

During the interview, Janhvi Kapoor was asked to share her thoughts on what she thinks about the claim that everyone is a star in this age of Instagram. The actress replied that she thinks it is accurate but according to her it is not a bad thing at all. Janhvi added, “I remember papa telling me stories about how Rajesh Khanna’s car would drive away and women would take the sand and put it in their maang. I don’t think they would do that for anyone today.” Janhvi emphasised that this isn’t a bad thing. She explained that their job description is to tell stories to move people with their performances. The only dent according to her is that the opening a star guaranteed might not be the same. She added that she is happy with this change as it will not motivate people to write films that are compelling as opposed to just saying, ‘acha, yeh hero hai, film ko itne budget mein bana denge, do gaane daal denge, opening toh mil jayegi.’

About Mili

Janhvi Kapoor is playing a nurse in the movie and her character’s name is Mili Naudiyal. She is a nursing graduate but also works at a Café as a part-timer. The trailer shows Mili's bond with her father and her boyfriend. Janhvi, working at a café in a mall, gets stuck in the freezer. She is seen wrapping her body with duct tape to save herself from freezing. Meanwhile, her family and boyfriend search for her. The survival thriller film is produced by Boney Kapoor.

The actress has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The shooting of the film has also started. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. This is for the first time the actors will be sharing screen space.