Janhvi Kapoor raises temperature as she struts in a bewitching little black dress; PICS

While, Janhvi Kapoor has only a few films under her belt in the Hindi film industry as of now, she has already made a name for herself in this glamorous world. Janhvi made her cinematic debut in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, and she has been in the spotlight ever since. She's also highly active on social media, where she occasionally gives followers glimpses into her personal and professional lives. She is a fashionista and her beautiful looks always go viral. Speaking of which, Janhvi astonished everyone with her gorgeous photographs in a black dress a few hours ago.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at Juhu in wee hours of Sunday morning, And boy, did she light up the otherwise drab surrounding with her stunning, jaw-dropping attire. She wore a strappy short black dress. She paired the look with a sophisticated black baguette. Her hair was left open which framed her face beautifully. Yep, in short, she looked effortlessly divine. She could be seen strutting elegantly and turning heads wherever she went.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines as her name has come out for the leading lady in Jr NTR and Buchi Babu’s next. However, when Boney, Janhvi’s father, was questioned about it at the Valimai pre-release event in Hyderabad, he smashed the rumours. Reacting to the reports of Janhvi being part of Jr NTR's next, Boney Kapor said, “It is nothing more than a social media rumour. Social media is a strange place. Every other day, a new rumour emerges. The rumours that Janhvi has been cast in NTR’s film fall into the same category."

