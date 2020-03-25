Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh can't stop gushing over Kartik Aaryan's rap urging people to stop Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan has taken to social media to spread awareness regarding Coronavirus once again and this time, it is not his regular rant. Check out the video and reactions to it as well.

Celebrities are all ensuring that they speak enough about the coronavirus so that there is the required amount of awareness regarding the same. Right from the Janta Curfew that was announced up until yesterday, when PM Narendra Modi announced a lockdown of 3 weeks, everyone has been doing their own bit in not just staying safe, but also ensuring that they talk enough about it and avoid the spreading by all means possible. And well, Dostana 2 actor Kartik Aaryan is definitely making an attempt to do it in his own ways.

We all remember Kartik's monologue from the movies he has done, don't we? Well, this time, his monologue is a rant on how people should stay home and stop doing things that they did when nothing was wrong given the fact that nothing is the same. Post the monologue, Kartik has now taken to social media with his fun rap where he has urged people not to party or hang out with friends or even step out of the house because right now is not the right time. And just like he has our attention, it also seemed to have gotten quite a lot of praise from Janhvi Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh as they both left comments on the video, and we think we agree to what they feel as well.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's comments on Kartik Aaryan's video right here:

Meanwhile, Kartik was shooting for his film with Kiara Advani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, however, with the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, they decided to stall the shoot midway and returned to Mumbai. In fact, everything has come to a standstill given the ongoing outbreak.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More