Janhvi Kapoor REACTS as dad Boney Kapoor pays tribute to Shammi Kapoor in old video, wins 'close clone' trophy

Who doesn't love Shammi Kapoor? Well, every fan of the 60s and 70s Bollywood, certainly remembers the legendary dancing superstar who won hearts with his expressions and energy. Even producer Boney Kapoor seems to be a die-hard fan of late Shammi Kapoor and his latest post on social media is a treat you would not want to miss. Remembering how he paid a special tribute to his favourite Shammi Kapoor, Boney shared an old video from Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi's party. Janhvi Kapoor was quick to react to it.

On Saturday, Boney shared an old video, in which he is seen dancing his heart out on Junglee song Mere Yaar Shabba Khair in Shammi Kapoor style and attire. The producer could be seen paying a befitting tribute to the late legend with his style and his dance moves in the video. At the end of the party, Boney also ended up winning the best-dressed trophy. Seeing her dad in a fun avatar, daughter Janhvi could not resist commenting. She wrote, "Papa'' with several heart emoticons. Even Khushi Kapoor liked the video.

Sharing the video, Boney wrote, "My ode to Shammi kapoor, tried my best & was awarded the closest clone/dressed star of 60/70’s at the party & was presented with a trophy."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi and Khushi often feature in photos shared by papa Boney on social media. From sharing special moments with his daughters to dropping memories with late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor's Instagram account is certainly turning out to be a treat for all Bollywood fans. On the work front, Boney is currently producing Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan as well as Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili. He also is backing Ajith starrer Valimai.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor shares perfect family PIC with father Boney Kapoor & sister Khushi Kapoor