Janhvi Kapoor REACTS as Karan Johar dishes out fashion tips wearing a ‘parachute’? Farah Khan shares VIDEO

Looks like Farah Khan does not approve of Karan Johar’s outfit of the day. In recent years, Karan has emerged as quite the fashion guru, as he keeps on experimenting with his fashion sense with eccentric outfits. Tonight, KJo’s dear friend, and choreographer-director Farah Khan gave netizens a glimpse of the same, while she poked fun at him. Karan was seen wearing oversized athleisure wear featuring a red and black jumper and a pair of black trousers and red sneakers. However, Farah did not quite like it and termed his OOTD a ‘parachute’ instead.

Farah shared a video on the gram asking Karan about his rather unique sartorial choice, Towards the end of the video, we see Janhvi Kapoor as well. Focusing the camera on Karan, Farah asks him, “Karan, what are you wearing?” To this, the filmmaker replies, “So, Farah, hi, good evening, Namaskar. I’m wearing an oversized silhouette. It’s an oversized, baggy, athleisure, ensemble. Now, it is oversized, and that’s the new thing. Any other tips, please contact me, because you need desperate help.” Farah further asks, “Anything else you want to say about this? Janhvi, you want to say anything about his outfit?”

Janhvi, who is seen seated on a couch wearing a black co-ord set featuring a tee and a pair of joggers, asks Karan, “Is this oversized enough for you, Karan?” He then says, “No you’re looking really chic and uber athleisure yourself. Both of us very fashionable people.” Farah quickly cuts them off and says, “I have no interest, bye,” leaving the two of them shocked.

Farah being quite the master of words, wrote a hilarious caption along with the video, which read, “The wait is over.. sized! @karanjohar in his office wearing a parachute.. guest appearance by @janhvikapoor”.

A couple of weeks back, Karan introduced a new series on his Instagram space called ‘Fashion Tip of The Day’ or, FTOTD, where he shared fashion tips in his own quirky sense. He spoke about oversized clothing being the new trend too.

