Janhvi Kapoor REACTS to Kargil Girl co star Pankaj Tripathi’s look as PR MAN SINGH in Ranveer Singh’s ‘83

’83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will hit the screens in April 2020.

We all know that Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Gunjan Saxena in Kargil Girl and in the film, she will be sharing screen space with Pankaj Tripathi, who will be essaying the role of her father, and on various occasions and interviews, this Dhadak actress has expressed a sense of admiration for Pankaj and also the fact that she is lucky to have shared screen space with him at such an early stage of her career.

Now since the past few days, prior to the poster launch of ’83, has been sharing first look posters of his 83 squad and after sharing the posters of his entire squad, yesterday, Ranveer completed the squad by sharing the final poster of the manager of the team - PR Man Singh - essayed by actor Pankaj Tripathi. Terming PR Man Singh as the 'Chief' and 'Backbone' of the team, Ranveer Singh shared his character poster on social media and alongside the photos, Ranveer wrote, “THE CHIEF !!! His tireless devotion led Kapil's Devils to the ultimate glory! The Backbone of Team India.The best 'Man' Manager of all! Presenting @TripathiiPankaj as PR MAN SINGH! #ThisIs83.”

Now when Pankaj Tripathi, who will be seen as Janhvi’s on-screen father in Kargil Girl, share his first look from the Kabir Khan film, looks like, this Dhadak actress was in awe of the actor and left a comment which read, “Wow sir.” Well, just like Janhvi, we too feel that Pankaj Tripathi has nailed his look as the manager of the team. A few days back, the cast of 83 unveiled the poster of the film at an event in Chennai since the film will also release in Tamil and Telugu.

