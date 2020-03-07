Janhvi Kapoor REACTS to Kartik Aaryan’s birthday wish for her; Calls it ‘Most Important’; Take a look

Janhvi Kapoor tags Kartik Aaryan’s birthday wish for her as the most important. Here’s why

Yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor turned 23 as the Dhadak actress celebrated her birthday and in order to ring in the day, Janhvi Kapoor had a small party at Anshula Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. Post cutting the cake at midnight, Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with the media, and paparazzi and interestingly, when the actress was asked to eat a bite of the cake, she said she cannot eat as she was on diet. Now, on Janhvi’s birthday, a host of B-towns stars took to social media to pen heartwarming birthday wishes for the actress. From Sonam K Ahuja, , Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Angad Bedi, to Sharan Sharma, Mira Rajput and others, a host of celebs wished the actress on her birthday but for Janhvi, it was Dostana 2 co-star, Kartik Aaryan’s wish that was the most important.

Well, Kartik Aaryan had a special birthday wish for Janhvi as he actor wished her happy birthday along with an important tip to avoid coronavirus, which is the important message of always keeping hands clean. Alongside a monochrome photo of Kartik and Janhvi wherein both of them are seen covering their mouths, Kartik wrote, Aapke Birthday ke shubh din par WashYourHands start karte hain J Ji @janhvikapoor #CoronaStopKaroNa…” Well, Kartik’s message comes in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak wherein doctors have been asking people to not shake hands with anyone as a preventive measure and to only do Namaste. Soon after, Janhvi Kapoor left a message on Kartik’s note as she wrote, “Mosssst important birthday wish…”

It is for the first time that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing screen space in Collin D'Cunha’s Dostana 2 and the film also stars Laksh Lalwani in the lead role. Besides Dostana 2, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in ’s Takht, Roohi-Afzana, and Kargil Girl.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's reaction to Kartik Aaryan's birthday wish for her:

