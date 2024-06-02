Janhvi Kapoor reacts to choosing life partner with similar interests amid dating rumors with Shikhar Pahariya; ‘Jis bhi Shikhar par main…’

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are one of the most popular rumored couples of Bollywood. The two have never confirmed their relationship. However, the actress is often seen dropping indirect hints confirming the same. Now yet again, during her recent appearance at the Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, Janhvi had an unmissable reaction after the comedian teased her about the rumored beau.

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to choosing life partner with similar interests

In the latest episode of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao graced the couch with their presence. During the fun chit-chat, the level of entertainment increased when the host and comedian teased the actress about her rumored boyfriend.

With his usual wit, Kapil asked, "Aap same interest wale life partner ko choose karna pasand karengi ya jis Shikhar par aap hain aap ussi mein khush hai? (Would you prefer to choose a life partner with similar interests, or are you happy where you are in your current Shikhar (position?)" In response to this, Rajkummar participated in the banter asking, "Kya lagta hai, Janhvi? (What do you think?)"

To this, Janhvi was clearly seen blushing and replied, “Jis bhi Shikhar par main hoon wahan bahut khush hoon. (I am very happy wherever I am.)”

Janhvi Kapoor on her reports of her wedding with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya

Lately, rumors were rife on the internet suggesting that Janhvi is all set to tie the nuptial knot with rumored beau Shikhar soon. Addressing these rumors in a conversation with Etimes, the Roohi actress squashed all the reports and gave a befitting response. The actress highlighted her work as her current priority and laughed over the rumors while dismissing them.

She said, “I read something very stupid just recently where they said that I have confirmed some relationship aur meri shadi hone wali hai (and I’m about to get married). People mixed up 2–3 articles saying I am getting married. They are getting me married in a week, which I am not okay with (laughs). I want to work at the moment.”

Currently, Janhvi has been attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy. One of the viral videos also showed the actress feeding Shikhar while the duo had food in the same plate.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma streams every Saturday on Netflix, India.

