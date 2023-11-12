Janhvi Kapoor recalls celebrating Diwali with mother Sridevi; says ‘Traditions make me feel closer to mom’

Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying a break from work and is busy celebrating this festive season with her family. The actress, who has always followed traditions wholeheartedly, credits her mother, the late legendary actress Sridevi, for the same. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor recalled celebrating Diwali and other festivities with her mother, and how that influenced her life.

Janhvi Kapoor recalls celebrating Diwali with mom Sridevi

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Dhadak actress remembered her childhood days, when her mother Sridevi made sure she was introduced to all age-old traditions and poojas. According to Janhvi Kapoor, traditions have always been very important for her mother, who used to love decorating the house during the occasion.

The young actress recalled that the family celebrated all important occasions like Diwali when they used to have a splendid pooja, and Ganesh Chaturthi, which was an important occasion for family reunions. Janhvi also recalled how her mother Sridevi and the entire women of the Kapoor family used to have a big celebration together.

Janhvi shares her Diwali memories

Interestingly, the Bawaal actress also recalled the Diwali celebrations at her Dadi Nirmal Kapoor's residence and stated that the best part of it was the amazing food served at the traditional family dinner. According to Janhvi Kapoor, the entire family dresses up together every year on Diwali night and gets together at Dadi's residence.

Janhvi Kapoor revealed that the traditional Diwali dinner menu includes pulao, rajma, and quite a few other Kapoor Khandhan delicacies. The actress revealed that she has missed the family dinner quite a few times due to her busy work schedules, but never missed a Diwali pooja.

Also, the Kapoor family conducts pooja at both their offices and residences on this special occasion, every year. Sridevi would get dressed up in a traditional silk saree for the occasion, while she used to get pattu paavadai sets for both Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi's work front

The popular star will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, the upcoming sports comedy that marks her second collaboration with National Award-winner Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi Kapoor is also set to make her Telugu debut soon with Devara, the upcoming Jr. NTR starrer.

