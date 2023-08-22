Janhvi Kapoor recalls getting late mother Sridevi's opinion about her acting a week ago; says, 'I was nervous'

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been part of the industry for almost five years now. The actress debuted in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan’s commercially successful romantic drama, Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Subsequently, she received recognition for her roles in critically acclaimed films like Gunjan Saxena, Roohi, Mili, and others. Janhvi has been showered with love and appreciation for her latest appearance in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal where she played the role of an epileptic patient. Now, in a recent interview, Janhvi revealed that she got to know her late mother and actress Sridevi's opinion about her acting just a week ago.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she received her late mother Sridevi's opinion about her acting just a week ago. Late actress Sridevi passed away a few months before Janhvi made her acting debut with Dhadak. But the veteran actress got a chance to see her daughter on set.

Janhvi recalled that her mother was present for her first shot, and revealed she was the “most nervous” on her first day. The actress said, “She was there for my first shot. I think I was the most nervous about her being around so she hid behind a tree with Manish (Malhotra) to see my first shot. She told me she wasn’t there but I found out later that she was. I was very nervous about her opinion."

After the release of her latest film Bawaal, Janhvi got a call from one of Sridevi’s friends, who shared what Sridevi had said about Janhvi’s acting when she watched her on the Dhadak set. The 26-year-old actress shared, "He (the friend of Sridevi) spoke to her (Sridevi) after she finished seeing my shoot and she said – 'she has it in her, she has it in her to do really, really well. I’m very proud.' I never knew that she said that.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal. Her upcoming project is Sharan Sharma’s sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, in which she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is set to release in theaters on March 15, 2024. Janhvi is all set to make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan. This movie, directed by Koratala Siva, is slated to hit the big screens on April 5 next year. The actress also will be seen leading the cast in the patriotic thriller Ulajh.