Janhvi Kapoor recalls having 'parathas and listening to South Indian music' with mom Sridevi during Italy trip

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently revealed that her late mother Sridevi's Chennai home will be accessible to the public, recounted some wonderful family vacation memories during an event. Janhvi revealed that when she was younger, her father, Boney Kapoor, made it a point for his daughters to visit every corner of the world so that when they are married, they can tell their husbands that they have seen it all.

Janhvi Kapoor recalls having parathas on the Amalfi coast in Italy

During a recent event, Janhvi stated that her mother Sridevi "just wanted to relax" but ended up having "a lot of fun" on the family trips. Janhvi recounted a "memorable trip" to the Amalfi Coast in Italy, where every member of her family, along with two of their staff members, were traveling in a van eating theplas and paranthas. She also added that her father enjoys traveling with Indian chilies since he likes the flavor.

She said, "It was us, this big Indian family and we had this van that could accommodate all of us. We also includes our cook and Ramu, who technically is my Dad's boy but I think that he is my Dad's best friend and we had to travel with them because he doesn't go anywhere without mangoes and chilies from India. Because chilies outside India aren't that spicy apparently,"

She further added, "In the evenings, people would be out on the streets, playing music, having drinks but in comes this big black jeep blasting South Indian music and having theplas and paranthas in the van."

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan and she also made a cameo in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Up next, Kapoor will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

Apart from that, she is also doing the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor is also playing an IFS officer in Ulajh and she has yet another film, Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari, with Varun in her kitty.

