Janhvi Kapoor recalls how she spelled her name wrong for eight years because of mom Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared on an episode of Social Media Star, amongst other things the actress discussed the conundrum related to the spelling of her name. Considering her name is a little different from the common iteration of the word. Janhvi candidly revealed that she got the spelling of her name wrong for eight straight years and the reason for that is her mom . Janhvi initially said that her name is ‘not that confusing’ but later mentioned a hilarious story of how Sridevi once told her the wrong spelling of her name which she continued to follow till the age of 12.

Janhvi recalled the story and said, “When I was in school, I had just started learning how to spell. I genuinely didn't know the spelling of my name. Mom (late actor Sridevi) was showering in her bathroom and I yelled out to her. ‘Mumma, how do you spell my name?’ She misspelled my name. She said J-A-N-H-A-V-I. And for some reason, I never questioned it. For eight years.” She further added, “We were going somewhere, I think to London, and I finally opened my passport and I was like, my whole life has been a lie.”

Janhvi further added, “My friends still make fun of me. Every time I tell them something, they say, ‘You need to shut up because you didn’t know how to spell your name until you were 12”. Janhvi made her debut alongside Ishaan Khatter in ‘Dhadak’. The film was a remake of Marathi film ‘Sairath’. Some of her upcoming films include ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Mili’, and ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

