Janhvi Kapoor recalls promising mom Sridevi to never chop off her hair; ‘Would never go bald for a role’

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, has come a long way since then. Janhvi has been choosing her scripts quite wisely over the years. The Dhadak actress recently spoke about how she will never go bald for any role in films. Surprised, right? While you keep scratching your head, here’s what we know about her decision.

No bald roles for Janhvi Kapoor

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her promise to her late mom and celebrated actress, Sridevi. Janhvi promised that she would never chop off her hair, not even for a role.

Recalling her memory with Sridevi, the talented actress said that she had once cut her hair short for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In response, Sridevi asked Janhvi not to chop her hair in the future. For the uninitiated, Janhvi was preparing for her role as Gunjan Saxena back in 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor promised Sridevi not to cut her hair

"I think I would never go bald for a role. She made me promise…Because I cut my hair short for once for one film, I think it was Gunjan (Saxena) and mumma made me promise, she said, 'promise me you will never cut your hair'. I didn't like it when I cut my hair. Now I am sad and definitely not going to go bald for a film," she told the magazine.

Janhvi Kapoor’s bond with Sridevi

Talking about her late mom Sridevi’s ‘obsession’ with her name, Janhvi once said, “I think mom was really obsessed with the idea that the meaning of it was purity and she would keep looking at me and keep telling me that I look pure and pure soul and things like that. So I feel it really resonated with her in that sense.”

Janhvi Kapoor is the eldest daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor is her younger sister.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

The actress has films like Devara, Ulajh, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and RC 16 in the pipeline. After delivering impressive performances in movies like Bawaal, Good Luck Jerry, Mili, and Roohi, fans are now eagerly waiting for Janhvi to deliver yet another captivating performance in her next outing.

