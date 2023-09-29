Janhvi Kapoor recalls seeing morphed photos of herself on inappropriate pages as a teen: ‘People assume…’

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor forayed into Bollywood with her debut film Dhadak, which released in 2018. However, even much before her debut, Janhvi has always been in the public eye. In a recent conversation, the Mili actress recalled how the cameras have always been a part of her life, and that many people took pictures of her and her sister Khushi Kapoor with, or without their consent. She mentioned that her paparazzi pictures alienated her from peers in school. Janhvi also recalled finding morphed photos of herself on inappropriate pages, when she was a teenager.

While speaking with Newslaundry, Janhvi Kapoor said that the cameras have always been a part of her life. “It has always been a part of my life. The cameras have always been around. In our childhood, it was like we would go out. And people, with or without consent, took pictures of me and my sister,” she said. She said that she was just 10 years old, and in grade 4, when her pictures surfaced on the Internet. She recalled entering her school’s computer lab to find paparazzi pictures of herself, flashing on her classmates’ computer screens.

Janhvi said that she looked very uncomfortable and ‘not groomed’ in the paparazzi pictures and that the headlines announced that she was being launched in the film industry. The Bawaal actress said that the pictures didn’t make her popular, instead, they alienated her from her peers in school. “My friends looked at me differently, they poked fun at me for not getting waxed,” she said.

She further mentioned that when she was a teenager, she found morphed pictures of herself on ‘inappropriate, almost pornographic pages’. Janhvi shared her concern that there has been an influx of more fake images, given today’s advanced AI. “People see these manipulated images and assume they’re real. That deeply concerns me,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, has some exciting projects lined up, including Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, Devara alongside Jr NTR, and Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah.

