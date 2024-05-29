Janhvi Kapoor recalls sneaking into parents Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s room at night to check if they were breathing

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and actress Sridevi, who passed away in 2018, recently disclosed that she's still grappling with her mother's demise. Coping with the loss, Janhvi immerses herself in work. She also opened up about her paranoia, admitting to sneaking into her parents' room at night to ensure they were breathing.

Janhvi Kapoor on being paranoid about losing parents

During a discussion on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Janhvi Kapoor confessed, "I was always paranoid about losing my parents, even at that age. Every time they’d go out at night for an event, or travel for a day without me."

She elaborated, "Even small things, like they’re shopping at duty free and I’ve boarded the plane with my nanny, I’d always be like, ‘They’re not going to board the flight, they’re not going to come back home’. I’d wake up at night and sometimes go into their room to check if they were breathing. There was a weird paranoia."

Janhvi Kapoor expressed that as she's matured, her maternal instincts have grown stronger. She emphasized her reverence for the Indian tradition of caring for aging parents. Advertisement

She said, "After a certain age, they become our kids. I know that I will give my father a lot more allowances to maybe not be there emotionally for me in a way that I assumed a father should be there, just because I know now it’s my time to be there for him."

Advertisement

“I think we’re too hard on our parents. Everyone’s f**ked up because of their parents, no one has it right. But they’re also messed up because of their parents. No one has followed a handbook, so you need to forgive yourself and forgive them. Just give them love and be there,” she added.

Janhvi Kapoor’s visit to mom Sridevi’s favorite place in Chennai

Recently, the actress visited a temple in Chennai, accompanied by Sridevi's cousin Maheshwari Ayyappan. Posting a photo from their visit, Janhvi shared that the temple held a special place in her mother's heart.

Draped in a beautiful floral saree lehenga, Janhvi paid homage to her mother's beloved traditions. She captioned the post, "Visited Muppathanam temple for the first time. mummas most favorite place to visit in Chennai."

Janhvi Kapoor on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her South debut with Devara, alongside Jr NTR. The actress has Ulajh and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her kitty too.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor gives savage comeback to fan asking her out on date for ‘cool story’: 'What if you...'