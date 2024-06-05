Janhvi Kapoor recalls Sridevi and Boney Kapoor called her 'thief' when she shoplifted candy from kids' store

Have you ever shoplifted in your life? Fret not; you are not alone. Even actress Janhvi Kapoor did it once. What did she shoplift, you ask? A dress or an accessory? Well, her shoplifting item will surely surprise you. Janhvi once picked up candy from a kids' store and ran away without paying. The actress recently reminisced about her shoplifting experience from her childhood days.

Janhvi Kapoor once shoplifted candy

In a new interview with Curly Tales, Janhvi Kapoor shared that she once went to a Disney store with her parents, actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and shoplifted candy from there. "I was a kid," she said, adding that she ran away without paying the money.

Confessing her act, the Dhadak actress said that she 'didn't understand the concept of money' back then.

When Janhvi Kapoor informed her parents about what she did, both Sridevi and Boney called her a 'thief'. "I picked up something and ran out and I met papa and mumma and said, ‘I got this and we didn’t have to pay for it’, they were like ‘You thief’," she remembered.

Janhvi Kapoor picks pillows from hotels

Janhvi Kapoor also revealed that she often takes pillows from hotels that she stays in. When asked if she picks anything from hotels, the actress replied, "pillows". Janhvi added that she takes them in case she forgets to carry a pillow from home while she is traveling or has to board a long flight so that she can take a nap there.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film, Dhadak. She was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter in the film. Janhvi has also worked in movies like Good Luck Jerry, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili, Bawaal, and Roohi.

Her upcoming films include Devara, Ulajh, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and RC 16.

Janhvi Kapoor's dating life

Apart from her professional life, Janhvi Kapoor also grabs headlines for her dating life in various gossip columns. She is rumored to be in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya right now. Janhvi is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's eldest daughter. Khushi Kapoor is Janhvi's sister.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya in UNSEEN pic from Anant-Radhika’s Italian pre-wedding gala