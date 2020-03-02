Janhvi Kapoor RECALLS Sridevi wasn’t considered as conventional heroine; Says ‘Need to normalise female leads’

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the evolution of female protagonists in a film. The Gunjan Saxena star also recounted how her mom late Sridevi wasn’t thought of as a conventional star.

Among the most popular star kids, and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to garner a huge fan following post her first film Dhadak and recent flick Ghost Stories. Now, as she is all set to entertain audiences in upcoming flicks like Roohi Afzana, Gunjan Saxena and Takht, Janhvi recently spoke up about the importance of female protagonists in Bollywood films. Janhvi also recalled how her mom and late legendary star Sridevi wasn’t considered ‘conventional.’ Looking at the legendary star’s filmography, Sridevi tried different kinds of roles in films like Sadma, Mr India and many more.

In an interview with Grazia, Janhvi said that it’s time that Bollywood films also normalise female protagonists so that it doesn’t become a big deal each time. She even mentioned that just because a film like War has two male stars like and Tiger Shroff, no one would call it a male-centric film. The Kargil Girl star also called for normalising female leads so that it doesn't become an issue anymore. Talking about the same, Kapoor recounted how her mom Sridevi wasn’t considered a ‘conventional heroine’ as per those times.

On how the industry has evolved over the years, Janhvi said, “My mom was never considered a conventional heroine.” Talking about films being called ‘women-centric films’ the Dhadak star said,“We wouldn’t call War a male-centric movie just because it has two male actors. We need to normalise female protagonists, so that it isn’t a big deal anymore.” She even went on to share that she always wanted to be a part of the industry. Janhvi said, “From the minute I could walk and talk, I was obsessed with creating alternate realities and pretending to be different people.”

Meanwhile, the gorgeous star is all raring to go as she has an interesting lineup of films for 2020. With Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi will be seen turning into an IAF pilot on the silver screen and portray a real life person. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi in it. Directed by debutante director Sharan Sharma, the film is produced by . It is slated to be released on April 24, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

