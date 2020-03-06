Janhvi Kapoor RECOUNTS memories of celebrating her birthday with Sridevi: Mom would make me feel pampered

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: As Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 23rd birthday today, she recalls how her mother, late Sridevi, used to pamper her on the day.

Today, Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older as the Dhadak actress celebrates her 23rd birthday, and although Janhvi was to shoot on her birthday, but at the last minute, since her shoot got canceled, therefore, she decided to spend the time with family at Anshula Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. Now we all know that Janhvi Kapoor is extremely attached to her parents- Boney Kapoor and late , and when Janhvi was asked about her memories of celebrating birthday with mom, she said that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor used to decorate her room with balloons and make everything feel special. “Be it the conversations on the couch or the cake cutting, mom would make me feel pampered. Dad does it every day even now,” shared Janhvi.

Moreover, this Takht actress revealed that for her, family and friends matter the most, and instead of materialistic things, it is sweet gestures that win her heart and talking about the same, Janhvi said that a few years ago, some friends took her to Alibaug. “There was lots of cake while one friend recited a poem for me. It was the first time I was out of town for an entire day,” she said.

A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor had jetted off to Chennai with father Boney Kapoor to attend a prayer meet held in remembrance of her mother to mark her second death anniversary, and an emotional Janhvi took to social media to share photos from the prayer meet as she wrote, “Wish u were here”. On the work front, after making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in RoohiAfzana, Kargil Girl, and Dostana2.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos from her birthday bash last night as she headed to Anshula Kapoor's house:

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor was stopped at the airport as she headed to Chennai for Sridevi's prayer meet; Here's Why

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More