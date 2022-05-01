Janhvi Kapoor recreates Rekha’s iconic dance moves on ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’, Shanaya Kapoor REACTS; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of the current generation. Be it her acting skills or her cute looks, fans love it all and they shower love on the actress whenever she posts any pictures or videos on social media. Today too the Roohi actress shared a dance video on her Instagram handle and we have to admit that she looked lovely as she recreated Rekha’s iconic dance moves from ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’. We have to admit that you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

In the video, we can see Janhvi Kapoor sitting on the floor wearing a floral Anarkali suit. The actress looked pretty even without makeup and looked simple as she tied her hair in a single ponytail. Her expressions, her dance moves and her grace, everything looked perfect as she danced on Rekha’s iconic song In ankhon ki masti. Sharing this video Janhvi wrote, “#tb to 2 years ago, one of my first बैठकी भाव attempts. Miss it :( Happy international dance day everyone! Even though I’m 2 days late.” Shanaya Kapoor took to the comments section and posted several heart emojis.

Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has interesting films in her pipeline. She will be seen next in Mr & Mrs. Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The teaser of the film has created a lot of hype and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. She also has Good Luck Jerry and Mili.

