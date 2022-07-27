Janhvi Kapoor recreates Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 dialogue as she heads for ‘midnight cravings wali walk’

Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on social media and she enjoys a great fan following on Instagram. From sharing her vacation pics to photoshoots, BTS pics, glimpses of lazy lamhe and more, Janhvi has been on the top of her Instagram game. In fact, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is also seen sharing fun videos of herself doing some crazy stuff. And now, Janhvi is once again making headlines as she has shared another interesting video wherein she was seen recreating Tejasswi Prakash’s popular dialogue from Naagin 6.

In the video, Janhvi was dressed in a white coloured cropped tank top with grey pyjamas and had her wavy tresses open. The video had Janhvi binging on some chocolate to satisfy her midnight craving. As her friend caught her red handed, she recreated Tejasswi’s midnight walk dialogue from the popular show and her performance is certainly grabbing eyeballs. Janhvi captioned the image as, “Jab midnight cravings wali walk ke beech koi tumhe pakad le”.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry. The black comedy crime drama will be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 29 and will also star Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Besides, she is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Marking her first collaboration with Varun, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year. Janhvi is also working on Mili with Sunny Kaushal which is the remake of Malayalam film Helen.