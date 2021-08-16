Janhvi Kapoor redefines beauty and channels her inner bride in this red lehenga; PICS inside

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the gorgeous actresses of the current times. The young actress is climbing the ladder of success with every movie. Also, not to forget Boney Kapoor's daughter always makes head turn with her fashion game. She is literally setting the internet on fire with her recent pictures in a red lehenga.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor amazed her fans after she posted a couple of pictures slaying in a red lehenga. Indeed the Roohi actress was looking drop-dead gorgeous. The pictures that Janhvi posted had only her face, but designer Manish Malhotra too shared a couple of pictures of the star kid's complete look. In the first picture that Janhvi posted, she was looking away from the camera. Her shimmery makeup, nicely done hair, and red sequins dupatta looked splendid. Sharing these pictures, she wrote “sweet as cherry wine”.

Take a look:

Manish Malhotra too posted pictures of Janhvi Kapoor’s look. These pictures gave a complete look at Janhvi’s gorgeous lehenga. In the first picture, she sat on the floor with her lehenga spread around her, making her look like a royal princess.

Fans showered love in the comments section the moment Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra posted the pictures. We bet you will not be able to take your eyes off the actress after you look at these pictures.

