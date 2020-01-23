Janhvi Kapoor relishing her favourite dessert before ramp walk with a cute expression is adorable AF; See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a cute photo and shared her pre-ramp walk ritual. The Dostana 2 star surely proved herself to be a complete foodie. Check it out.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor may have been away from the silver screen post her 2018 film Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter, but she surely has been the talk of the town for her gym looks. The diva is one of the few actresses who never skip their gym ritual and often is seen hitting Pilates when she is in town. However, Janhvi is a hardcore foodie and loves to gorge on her favourite dishes from time to time. Be it enjoying Biryani party with her team or relishing her favourite dish, Janhvi often shares photos and videos with fans which prove she’s a foodie.

On Thursday, the Dostana 2 actress shared what she does before heading out for a ramp walk and it left us all amazed. Janhvi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself gorging on delicious and drool-worthy dessert as she braces herself for her ramp walk. Decked up in a gorgeous green lehenga, Janhvi looked runway ready. However, to calm her nerves it seems the Dostana 2 actress binged on her favourite food item and we could all relate to it.

Janhvi captioned it as, “Pre Ramp Walk Ritual.” While fans couldn’t get over the cute expression on the Dhadak star’s face, many loved how she keeps herself fit despite being a complete foodie.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl. Playing the role of an Air Force pilot, Janhvi got to fly a chopper during the shoot of the film. The film is based on the life of a female air force pilot who flew rescue missions during the Kargil War in 1999. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in Takht and Dostana 2 as well.

