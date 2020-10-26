Janhvi Kapoor remembers mommy Sridevi; Shares a beautiful pic of the late actress with Boney Kapoor

Sridevi breathed her last in February 2018 and her daughter Janhvi Kapoor has shared a perfect throwback picture of the veteran actress.

It has been over two years since breathed her last and her fans have been missing her presence on the silver screen. In fact, the social media is often inundated with heartfelt tributes from the fans who keep sharing her throwback pics of the English Vinglish actress every now and then. It goes without saying that Sridevi’s untimely demise was a major jolt for her family. Her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who is often compared with the veteran actress, often remembers her and shares beautiful pics of Sridevi.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Janhvi has once again treated her fans with a beautiful throwback picture of the legendary actress. Taking it to her Instagram story, the Dhadak actress shared a picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor enjoying a beach holiday. In the pic, the Chandni actress was dressed in a red kurta and black leggings and was seen hugging Boney who wore a check shirt with fawn colour trousers. Although Janhvi didn’t write any caption for the picture, it is evident that she is missing her mommy.

Take a look at Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s throwback pic:

For the uninitiated, Sridevi was found dead in her hotel room in Dubai on February 24, 2018. She had gone there to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding and was accompanied by Boney Kapoor and younger daughter . It was reported that the veteran actress died of accidental drowning. Talking about the work front, Sridevi was last seen in 2017 release Mom which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui in key roles.

