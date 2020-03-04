Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi with an adorable throwback picture of the late actress with Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shares some adorable pictures of Sridevi remembering the late actress. In one pic, Sridevi is posing with Boney Kapoor whereas in the other pic the late actress looks unrecognisable.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport in a traditional attire heading off to Chennai for 's prayer meet. The actress opted for a pink pajama with a green kurta and carried a blue dupatta to go with it, while she also had a trendy bag, which even though was contrasting the look, seemed well. Earlier during the day, Boney Kapoor also left for Chennai for the pooja. Pictures from the prayer have already gone viral on social media.

Janhvi looks pretty in a vibrant purple saree with a golden blouse. With close ones all around her, Janhvi looked happy. The actress who was pretty close to her mom has shared some adorable throwback pictures of Sridevi on her Instagram story. In the first pic, we can see Boney Kapoor holding Sridevi from behind who is holding Boney Kapoor's hand which is wrapped around her neck. The two look adorable together. Another pic that she shared is an unrecognisable picture of Sridevi when she was a little kid and had donned the role of a boy. Sridevi looks cute in a pant and shirt with a cap on her head. The actress has played varied roles and this pic is from one of it.

Meanwhile, in one of her recent interviews, Janhvi got talking about Sridevi as an actress and added how she was never considered a conventional heroine while she spoke about female protagonists in films. On the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for multiple films, including the likes of Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, Gunjan Saxena biopic with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor and Mr. Lele with .

