Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her death anniversary with a throwback pic: Hope we make you proud

Sridevi – the actress was one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and was touted to be the epitome of perfection, versatility and panache. While it was a treat to watch her on the big screen, Sridevi’s untimely demise on February 24, 2018, left millions of hearts shattered. And while it’s been four years since Sridevi passed away, the social media is abuzz with heartfelt tributes to the late actress. Joining them, Janhvi Kapoor has also shared an emotional note for her mother on her death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress had shared a throwback pic with Sridevi from her childhood days. In the pics, Sridevi was seen holding Janhvi close to her as they posed for the camera. In the caption, Janhvi wrote about how much she misses her mother’s presence in her life. She wrote, “I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post for Sridevi:

Soon after Janhvi had shared the post, celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Shashank Khaitan etc had dropped hearts in the comment section. Earlier, Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor had also shared a throwback pic with her mother as she remembered the English Vinglish actress on her fourth death anniversary.