Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi with an unseen photo of late actress with Boney Kapoor on their anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi with an unseen photo of the late actress with Boney Kapoor on their anniversary.

might not be between us anymore but she continues to live in the hearts of her family, friends and fans. Although it’s been two years since the legendary actress breathed her last, her fans often pay tribute to her on social media. Today, once again the Chandni actress has been making the headlines as June 2 marks Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s wedding anniversary. Interestingly, this year, the iconic couple would have celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary and on this special occasion, fans have been remembering Sridevi.

In fact, their daughter Janhvi Kapoor also remembered her mother on her wedding anniversary and shared an unseen picture of her parents to mark the special day. The Dhadak actress posted a monochrome picture of Sridevi and Boney wherein the veteran actress was seen resting her head on her husband’s chest as she hugged him. The couple was all smiles as they posed together for a perfect click and it does bring peace to our heart. This throwback picture did speak volumes about Sridevi and Boney’s love. Showering love on her parents, Janhvi captioned the image as, “Happy Anniversary” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s anniversary wish for parents Boney Kapoor and Sridevi:

For the unversed, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018. The veteran actress was found dead in bath tub of her hotel room in Dubai. She had gone there to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. It was reported that Sridevi died of accidental drowning and her untimely demise came as a shock to the entire nation.

Credits :Instagram

