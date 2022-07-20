Janhvi Kapoor returns to Mumbai after completing Bawaal’s schedule, looks sporty in her airport look; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood from the current generation. The actress has been away from the city as she was shooting for her upcoming film Bawaal in Poland. We had been getting to see glimpses of the fun she had while shooting with Varun Dhawan in Amsterdam and Poland. While Varun headed to Warsaw to finish the film’s schedule it looks like Janhvi has wrapped up her part and returned to the city just in time ahead of her upcoming movie GoodLuck Jerry.

In the pictures, we can see Janhvi Kapoor sporting a comfy look. She wore a pink coloured spaghetti crop top that she paired with her black coloured joggers. She left her hair open, sported a no-makeup look and carried a blue bag on one side of her shoulder. She completed her look with white sports shoes. Janhvi initially covered her face with a white face mask but later removed it for the paps and smiled for them.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of GoodLuck Jerry, which is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Written by Pankaj Matta, GoodLuck Jerry is backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment. Also starring Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh, and Saurabh Sachdeva, the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

Apart from this, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will then star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

