Janhvi Kapoor reveals being launched by Karan Johar added 'pressure': Made me a easy to hate target

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry currently. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama film, Dhadak, which also featured Ishaan Khatter in the lead. It was a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat. Meanwhile, Dhadak was produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. Now, in a recent interview, Janhvi revealed how being launched by Karan made her a target for hate.

Talking to Bollywood Life, Janhvi said that she has become an easy target for trolling due to her association with Dharma Productions. She added: “I think it comes with the fact that Dharma is such an iconic production house. I have realised whatever people say, the kind of curiosity and reach that Dharma has and the kind of interest it piques in audiences, may be unparalleled. Yeah, it has added a certain amount of pressure and also made me a target that is easy to hate."

'I feel unbelievably lucky and privileged': Janhvi Kapoor

Further, the actress added that she will never regret it because what Dharma and Karan have given her makes her feel 'unbelievably lucky and privileged.' Janhvi said that she has so much respect and more than anything, it’s given her confidence, love, and guidance from a maker like Karan. Meanwhile, apart from Dhadak, Janhvi's third film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was also produced by Johar's Dharma Productions.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Mili, which was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It also starred Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead. The film was a remake of his own 2019 Malayalam-language film Helen. Next, she will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.