Janhvi Kapoor reveals Boney Kapoor rushed from India after an Italian man hit on Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of the current generation. Be it her looks, her fashion game, or her acting skills, everything is loved by the fans. In fact, she has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood and has time and again proved her versatility with the roles she chooses to play on the silver screen. She is currently receiving praise for her recently released movie Mili. Janhvi often keeps sharing some interesting stories related to her late mother Sridevi in her interviews and during a recent chat with Vogue she revealed an incident about an Italian man hitting on the late actress.

Janhvi Kapoor revealed that Sridevi was once in Italy to shop for furniture for their Chennai home. That is when an Italian guy hit on her and left her shocked. The late actress was travelling with her friend and was amazed at the behaviour of that guy and even exclaimed ‘How dare he talk to me?’, revealed Janhvi. The actress further said that Sridevi’s friend called Boney Kapoor and joked about this incident who got furious on hearing this and left Khushi and Janhvi behind in Mumbai to fly to Italy and be with the late actress. The Mili star further added that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor ended up having a mini honeymoon in Italy.

As Janhvi spoke more about her house in Chennai, she elaborated on the many photos that are displayed in the house. “I think my favourite photos are definitely the ones of mum and dad from before I was born,” she said. Janhvi then added, “You can see their journey, their tentativeness in their initial photos.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

The actress has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The shooting of the film has also started. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. This is for the first time the actors will be sharing screen space.