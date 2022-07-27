Janhvi Kapoor reveals Boney Kapoor’s interesting condition for her prospective groom

Janhvi Kapoor is a true blue daddy’s girl and there are no second thoughts about it. She often shares adorable pics with the Boney Kapoor and their father-daughter equation often wins hearts. Needless to say, Boney wants the best for her daughters. In fact, he also has an interesting condition for Janhvi’s prospective groom. Janhvi made this revelation during her recent appearance on Siddharth Kanan’s show as she promoted her upcoming movie GoodLuck Jerry. During the interview, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress revealed that Boney wants his son-in-law to be as tall as him.

Janhvi asserted, “Papa has this thing. He doesn't care anything else, he was just like 'He should just be as tall as me' and papa is 6'1”. She also emphasised that Boney gave a golden piece of advice to her and Khushi and it speaks volumes about a father’s unconditional love. “As a kid, he used to tell me and Khushi that before you get married, I want to make sure that you can go and tell your husband that my father has made me travel all around the world before I even got married to you. He didn't want to leave any stone unturned. But now I realise that he did that because he wanted to make sure that the person that we marry lives up to how giving he's been with me and Khushi,” she added.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi is looking forward to the release of GoodLuck Jerry on July 29. Besides, she is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Marking her first collaboration with Varun, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year.

