Janhvi Kapoor reveals her favourite Tamil song she always dances to; Hint: Dhanush & Sai Pallavi's hit number

Janhvi Kapoor’s much-talked-about movie GoodLuck Jerry has finally released on Disney+ Hotstar today and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. The netizens have been showering immense praises on Janhvi. The film is the official remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila which featured Nayanthara in the lead. However, on the release day of her film, Janhvi took to her Instagram stories and used ‘Ask me anything’ filter to interact with her fans with a pinch of GoodLuck Jerry twist in it.

The actress wrote: “Ask me anything! Aur aajaiye Jerry ko Good Luck bolne.” A fan however, asked her about a Tamil song that always makes her want to dance. To which, the actress replied ‘Rowdy Baby.’ The chartbuster song picturised on actors Dhanush and Sai Pallavi Senthamarai, was featured in the movie Maari 2 that released in 2018.

Have a look at Janhvi’s post:

Talking about her film, GoodLuck Jerry revolves around the story of Jerry aka Jaya Kumari, played by Janhvi Kapoor, who gets trapped in the big bad world of drug mafia. While some sequences drag, and the story does take time to build up, but once you get into the world, the adventure of Jerry ends up being a breezy ride. Helmed by Siddharth Sen, the movie is a dark comedy and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Janhvi, daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now.

Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Marking Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year.