Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS her parents did not approve of her first boyfriend; says, 'My first ever...'

Janhvi Kapoor was subjected to a lot of judgment when she made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak in 2018. The fact that she was the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor made her the center of the nepotism debate in Bollywood. But, after the romantic drama film became a commercial success, it was accepted that she was more than her filmy family background. Then came Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, Mili, and recently, Bawaal.

Janhvi is as much in her family as she is in her career. In a recent interview, Janhavi revealed that her parents were conservative and strict when it came to her being in a relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her first-ever relationship

In a conversation with Kusha Kapila on Swipe Ride, Janhvi spilled the beans about her first boyfriend and how her relationship with him ended because of her parents.

She said, “My first ever serious boyfriend was that same 'chup-chup ke milenge' (meet in hiding) 'jhooth bol bol ke' (we will lie about each other) all of that and there was a thrill in that but unfortunately, that relationship ended because I had to lie so much and mom and dad were like 'No you will never have a boyfriend' and they were very conservative. And that's when I realized having your parents’ approval and having transparency with them makes everything so easy. It makes you feel so much more confident about your decisions. And having them to share things with and vice-versa, it’s just a very wholesome experience."

The actress says your decisions change when you are open with your parents

She further added that your decisions also change when you are open with your parents. “If you feel confident about like ya, I am seeing this person, I can get him home, like my father is okay with it and he’s happy with my choice, it makes you believe in the relationship more. Okay, I must be doing something right.”

Furthermore, she also admitted that Bollywood has influenced her expectations of love a lot. “There's a lot of fun in staring out of the window, watching the raindrops fall.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s work

After recently sharing screentime with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, Janhvi will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Janhvi has been shooting for the drama Ulajh. Additionally, a Telugu movie Devara is also on the cards which also stars Jr. NTR.

