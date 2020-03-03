Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she feels Gunjan Saxena is her first film: Level of investment is abnormally high

Janhvi Kapoor gets talking about working on Gunjan Saxena's biopic and here's what she has to say about it, and how it feels like her first film.

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to take the role of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress will be returning to the screens after quite a long period of time post her debut with Ishaan Khatter co-starrer Dhadak. The actress has been working on multiple films all this while, including her upcoming releases like Roohi Afzana, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles, Dostana 2, and others.

The actress got talking about the movie and how it was like working on the same. She revealed that she felt like Gunjan Saxena is her first film given the jitters she has been feeling, and also added how the level of investment in this one is abnormally high given the fact since she has been a part of the project since the very beginning. The actress also got talking about the direction process and how it was different in comparison to the likes of Shashank Khaitan and Zoya Akhtar.

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, Janhvi revealed how with him, it was a process of doing everything together and added how some directors have a tendency to spell everything out for you, the arc of the character, or the intention behind a certain scene. However, with Sharan, it was a process where she could discover the character herself in the environment he had nurtured.

Credits :Grazia

