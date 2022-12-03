Janhvi Kapoor reveals not being apologetic, does not want comparisons with Sridevi to stop; Here’s why

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of the current generation. Be it her looks, her fashion game, or her acting skills, everything is loved by the fans. In fact, she has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood and has time and again proved her versatility with the roles she chooses to play on the silver screen. Ever since she stepped foot in the industry, fans have been drawing comparisons between her and Sridevi . Recently during a candid chat with Bollywood Hungama, the Dhadak actress explained she holds a different view of such comparisons.

When Janhvi Kapoor was asked how she deals with the comparisons with Sridevi, the actress expressed that she does not want the comparisons to stop and that she is not offended by being compared to her mother. She feels that she is being compared to the best so fans are holding her to the best possible standards. It’s like reaching the stars. At least I can aim for the sky. I think I am flattered,” she shared. Janhvi further added that she is trying hard to live up to the expectations. She quips that she may not have the talent or beauty of her mother but she considers her hard work as her USP. “I know I will get there. Cinema is my life. Acting is the only thing that keeps me going. I will keep on reaching for the stars. I am not apologetic anymore for where I come from,” added the Mili star.

Janhvi Kapoor work front

The actress has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The shooting of the film has also started. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. This is for the first time the actors will be sharing screen space.