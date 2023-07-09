Janhvi Kapoor reveals she did THIS to bag role in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan was released on July 9. The makers of the film held a special event in Dubai to release the trailer of one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. During the event, Janhvi who is set to play the role of Nisha in the film, revealed the story of how she bagged the role for Bawaal.

Janhvi Kapoor did THIS to bag role in Bawaal

During the trailer launch event in Dubai, the 26-year-old actress revealed the story of how she bagged her role in Bawaal. She said, "I was pinching myself every day because it was such a big opportunity for me to work with everyone. I tried really hard to convince them to take me in the film. I chased them and I stalked Nitesh sir and Sajid sir quite a bit.”

Sharing a light smile, Janhvi Kapoor further added, "I troubled them a lot. And then when I finally got the film, it felt very special to be on the set with such talented people every day and that too, to tell such a special story. I was honestly in disbelief."

The producer of Bawaal, Sajid Nadiadwala praised Janhvi and said she struggled a lot. He added that the actress once "barged into the office" of him.

Sajid also said, "But once she got the film and met him, she never came into my cabin again. But the way she struggled for the film was fantastic."

About Bawaal trailer

Bawaal showcases the story of Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan) who fancies the fake image that he has created in the small town. But eventually, circumstances force him to embark on a World War II journey to Europe. Ajay is forced to take along his newly-married wife, Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), with whom he has a tense relationship.

Meanwhile, Bawaal marks the first collaboration between director Nitesh Tiwari and actors, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. It will skip the theatrical release and premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video India on July 21.

ALSO READ: Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer promises a captivating romance with dramatic turn