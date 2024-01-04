Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS she didn't want Bawaal to release on OTT; here’s why

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the finest young actresses in the entertainment industry. After debuting in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directed romantic drama Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, the actress continues to amaze her fans and followers with her captivating acting skills. The actress was recently seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The 2023 film was released on an OTT platform. During a new interview, Janhvi revealed that she wanted Bawaal to be released in theaters instead of OTT.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals Bawaal's OTT release was 'first jhatka' for her

In an interview with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor said that she fought to be a part of Bawaal, and adjusted her schedule to ensure that she could do the film. But the first setback came when she was told that the movie wouldn’t be released in theatres at all.

The actress shared that she was in the middle of shooting Mahi, and that film was delayed because she had injured her shoulder. "I thought this is my moment, I’m getting to perform, it’s Nitesh Tiwari, it’s Sajid Nadiadwala, it’s Varun (Dhawan), and I’m not just dancing and giggling. I put all of my eggs in that basket. And the first ‘jhatka’ was that it’s turned out to be the kind of film that the makers feel should be on an OTT platform. This was a big blow to me, because I was looking for not just validation, but also numbers from that film," added Janhvi.

About Bawaal

Bawaal was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 21, 2023. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it is a romantic action movie revolving around a small-town boy falling in love with the most sought-after girl in town and making up his mind to pursue her and get married to her one day.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

The actress will be next seen playing the role of an IFS officer in Ulajh which also stars Roshan Matthew, Gulshan Devaiah, and Rajesh Tailang. She is also collaborating with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi which is being produced by Karan Johar. Apart from these, Janhvi is a part of theTelugu action film Devara which stars Jr NTR in the lead role.

