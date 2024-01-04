Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS she didn't want Bawaal to release on OTT; here’s why
Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan was released on OTT in 2023. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about why she wanted the film to release in theaters.
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the finest young actresses in the entertainment industry. After debuting in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directed romantic drama Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, the actress continues to amaze her fans and followers with her captivating acting skills. The actress was recently seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The 2023 film was released on an OTT platform. During a new interview, Janhvi revealed that she wanted Bawaal to be released in theaters instead of OTT.
Janhvi Kapoor reveals Bawaal's OTT release was 'first jhatka' for her
In an interview with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor said that she fought to be a part of Bawaal, and adjusted her schedule to ensure that she could do the film. But the first setback came when she was told that the movie wouldn’t be released in theatres at all.
The actress shared that she was in the middle of shooting Mahi, and that film was delayed because she had injured her shoulder. "I thought this is my moment, I’m getting to perform, it’s Nitesh Tiwari, it’s Sajid Nadiadwala, it’s Varun (Dhawan), and I’m not just dancing and giggling. I put all of my eggs in that basket. And the first ‘jhatka’ was that it’s turned out to be the kind of film that the makers feel should be on an OTT platform. This was a big blow to me, because I was looking for not just validation, but also numbers from that film," added Janhvi.
About Bawaal
Bawaal was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 21, 2023. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it is a romantic action movie revolving around a small-town boy falling in love with the most sought-after girl in town and making up his mind to pursue her and get married to her one day.
Janhvi Kapoor's work front
The actress will be next seen playing the role of an IFS officer in Ulajh which also stars Roshan Matthew, Gulshan Devaiah, and Rajesh Tailang. She is also collaborating with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi which is being produced by Karan Johar. Apart from these, Janhvi is a part of theTelugu action film Devara which stars Jr NTR in the lead role.
ALSO READ: KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor wants to set up her sister Khushi Kapoor with Vedang Raina for THIS reason
Star
Taylor Swift
NET Worth: ~ 4.41 MN USD (RS 37 cr)
1. Travis publicly pursued Taylor As he disclosed to the audience of his podcast, New Heights, Travis Kelce openly courted Taylor Swift. He revealed that during the pop star's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, he tried unsuccessfully to offer her his phone number. "It was disappointing that she doesn't ta...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more