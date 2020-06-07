Janhvi Kapoor reveals she has been listening to the Tamil and Telugu songs that mother Sridevi used to

Janhvi Kapoor spoke about childhood memories that might have resurfaced during her time at home and it looks like she has drawn inspiration from her mother's taste in music.

Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping her fans updated with her day to day activities and she keeps sharing photos and videos on social media. Fans sure cannot get enough of the diva and so, she has been sharing new posts almost every day. In fact, one of her recent posts, which was full of throwbacks as she found her old phone, had fans gushing over the diva since it included some of the finest videos and photos from back in the day.

The lockdown has definitely brought about various sides of us, while some have taken to creativity, some have been cooking, and some, simply trying to keep up and enjoy this time. During a recent interview, Janhvi was asked about her time in lockdown and her current state of mind, to which, she said how she has been feeling eager and anxious and so many things but is trying to stay positive. She added how she hopes to learn something, maybe the piano, or probably she will read a book.

She was also asked about childhood memories she has been reliving and to that, she said how she has been listening to the Tamil and Telugu songs that her mother used to listen when she was a child. She did add, however, that the songs are difficult to find on the internet but she managed to add a few of them to her playlist. On being asked what is the first thing she wishes to do post the lockdown, she said she just wants to be on the sets of a film soon, but doesn't know when will that happen.

