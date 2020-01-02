Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS she has begun Kathak and Urdu classes for Takht; Says ‘I’ve been fascinated by this era'

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht. As she gears up for the period drama, Janhvi opened up about signing the film in a recent interview.

2019 didn’t really work for period dramas but if there is one film of the old era that has become the talk of the town since it was announced, it is Takht. ’s multistarrer period drama will star actors from to Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be based on the family drama of Shah Jahan and it will star Ranveer, Janhvi, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. While the shoot is yet to begin, Janhvi has been extremely excited about it.

In a recent interview, Janhvi revealed that since the time she had signed the film, she had begun taking classes for Urdu and Kathak. The Dostana 2 actress even went on to mention that she has always been attracted to the old era and can relate more to period dramas than modern characters. Janhvi said, “Full-fledged prep will start soon. But when I signed the film, I immediately started learning kathak and Urdu. Although I knew we’ll shoot it almost a year later, I’ve been so fascinated by this era.”

When asked if it is risky for her take up Takht at a young age, Janhvi mentioned that she has always subscribed to those kind of films and prefers period dramas. The Dostana 2 actress felt that Takht would come more organically to her than modern-day characters. On being prodded if there is too much at stake with Takht, Janhvi said, “I guess so, but I feel it’s something that might come more naturally to me than contemporary roles because I’ve subscribed to that cinema more. I prefer watching older films. Mughal-E-Azam, Pakeezah, Umrao Jaan… I’ve been obsessed with them and can relate to them.”

Meanwhile, next up for Janhvi is Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl. The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena who was the first female pilot from the Indian Air Force to fly into combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999. The film will also star Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi as Janhvi’s father and brother. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

