Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS she has ‘more than one reason to be happy’ as she dons a Christmas hat; See PIC

Janhvi Kapoor is Christmas ready because today, the Dhadak actress took to social media to post a candid photo wherein she is seen wearing a Christmas hat while posing for the camera. While our eyes were hooked onto the photo, her caption couldn’t be ignored either as she wrote, ‘It’s almost Christmas and I have got more than one reason to be this happy.” Well, we really want to know Janhvi’s reason to be happy.

A few days back, when Janhvi Kapoor had made an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s show, she was quizzed about Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter and 22-year-old Janhvi Kapoor had said that Ishaan has the purest of hearts and the dreamiest eyes. Also, when she was quizzed about the alleged news of her love affair with Ishaan, Janhvi had said that they both are better off as friends because they fight a lot. Besides their social media posts and paparazzi photos, we totally love Ishaan and Janhvi’s Insta PDA and in the latest, as soon as Ishaan wrapped up the shooting of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy and announced the same on Instagram, Janhvi was the first one to leave a comment as she was all hearts for Ishaan and his work.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for ’s Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay, and post wrapping up the Punjab schedule of the film, Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. Also, Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of Gunjan Saxena in Sharan Sharma’s film in which Angad Bedi will play the role of her brother.

