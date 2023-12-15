Janhvi Kapoor reveals she never recreates mom Sridevi's dialogues; here's why

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Janhvi Kapoor recently became emotional while discussing her late mother, the actor Sridevi. The Bawaal actor was visibly in tears when she was asked if she ever stood in front of the mirror and recited her mother's dialogues, comparing herself to Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor on recreating Sridevi’s work

During a recent interaction with AajTak, Janhvi Kapoor was asked if, as an actor, she has analyzed her mother's work and stood in front of the mirror to recreate any of her iconic scenes. In response, she mentioned that she doesn't recreate her mother's dialogues because when her mother was alive, she didn't enjoy watching her own films. After her mother passed away, it became even more challenging for her as an artist to objectively study her work.

She said, “No, I don’t (recreate) mamma’s dialogue, because when she was alive she did not like watching her films. After she passed away it was even more difficult for me that, as an artist, I could objectively study her work. That’s something every actor does today, especially when it comes to mamma’s work, but I couldn’t.”

Janhvi will soon be making her debut in the south alongside Jr NTR in Koratala Siva's NTR30. She shared that she has now come to terms with her mother Sridevi's passing and has started watching her old films. She mentioned, “However, now that I am debuting in South Indian films, I feel ready to objectively study her work. I have started watching her old films. I have never tried reciting any of her dialogues (before).”

She was then asked about facing more scrutiny due to her connection to a Bollywood family and because her mother was one of India's greatest female stars. In response, she mentioned that she believes every situation has two perspectives. For those who are not star kids or insiders, just getting that first chance is incredibly challenging. She didn't face that struggle. So, for her, their journeys and challenges are unique and relatable because they don't know where to go or whom to meet.

She added, “And I think those are the more relatable struggles. My journey and struggles are not relatable, so it’s ok. I am just happy that I got the opportunity to work. I don’t feel the added pressure anymore.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi was previously seen alongside actor Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Currently, the actress has several projects lined up, including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and Ulajh.