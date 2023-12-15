Janhvi Kapoor reveals she told Khushi Kapoor to be ‘prepared for hate’; lauds her performance in The Archies
In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor talked about her sister Khushi Kapoor’s performance in her debut film The Archies. She also revealed the advice she gave her.
Khushi Kapoor recently made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical The Archies. She played the role of Betty Cooper in the film, which is an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics. In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor revealed she liked Khushi’s performance in the film. She also shared that she advised Khushi to be prepared for hate but not forget herself in the process.
Janhvi Kapoor on the advice she gave The Archies star Khushi Kapoor
In a conversation with Aaj Tak, Janhvi Kapoor was asked if she watched The Archies, and whether she liked it. She replied, “Yes, I did. I think that she did such a wonderful job at being honest. When I was talking to her, I told her to be prepared for hate but not to forget herself in the process. I wish someone said this to me. I wish someone told me to try looking at the people that value you, like you because believing the bad is always easier.”
Janhvi Kapoor says she and Khushi Kapoor question themselves a lot
Citing her own experience, she said that when someone says something bad about you, it’s much easier to believe that person than when someone appreciates you. “It takes a lot of self-confidence to believe someone who says the right thing. Me and my sister, at times, we question ourselves a lot. I told her 'Don’t lose yourself, don’t be jaded because you’ve been very honest,’” said Janhvi. She further added that Khushi Kapoor’s performance in the film was very warm and that there was so much innocence in it. Janhvi said that Khushi was ‘real’ in front of the camera, and that she wasn’t trying to show anything off.
About The Archies
The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton as they explore friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion. Khushi played Betty, Agastya Nanda was seen as Archie Andrews, and Suhana Khan played the role of Veronica Lodge. The film also starred Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was released on Netflix on December 7, 2023.
