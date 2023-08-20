Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wants to do comedy films, glamorous roles; says 'I feel a little saturated...'

Janhvi Kapoor marked her entry into Bollywood through Shashank Khaitan’s commercially successful romantic drama, Dhadak, in which she was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. Subsequently, she gained recognition for her roles in critically acclaimed films like Gunjan Saxena, Roohi, Mili and others. Her latest appearance was in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, where she garnered immense praise for her portrayal of an epileptic patient. Now, Janhvi has expressed her desire to revisit her roots by taking on glamorous roles and exploring comedy.

Janhvi Kapoor on switching genres after playing unconventional roles

In a recent interview with Times of India, Janhvi opened up about the expectations that followed her after 'Dhadak,' regarding conventional and glamorous roles. She believes that such roles hold the potential to garner immense popularity and extend an actor's reach. However, she chose to embrace challenging roles to test the limits of her acting abilities, embarking on a journey to establish her prowess.

The actress now recognizes that she has become somewhat overwhelmed by stories revolving around pain and trouble. As a result, she aims to reconnect with her artistic roots by doing glamorous roles and experimenting with comedy. She expressed, “I want to look good and dance a little bit on screen because somewhere along this journey, I forgot that is what comes naturally to me the most. So, I think it is time for me to go back to my natural state for a bit.”

