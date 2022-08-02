Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was made to feel 'worthless' during Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena: It triggered anxiety

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the industry today. The actress made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. Later, she featured in movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Ghost, and others. Currently, Janhvi is enjoying the success of her recently released film, GoodLuck Jerry, and has been receiving immense love and compliments for her impeccable acting skills.

In a recent interview with B4U Hear It Here, Janhvi recalls how she was made to feel she has only gotten work due to her father Boney Kapoor, and late mother Sridevi. She said during Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena, she was made to feel that she got everything on a platter. "I got things I don’t deserve, which means that I am technically worthless, and I am getting opportunities because of the work my parents have done. At the same time, I also felt an overwhelming respect and love for my parents, and I am being given love and work because of that. But the truth is that I love acting and I live for it," Janhvi said.

Further, she added that she loves acting and lives for it. "I work my a** off to give it back to them for what they have done for me, and because I am doing what I do because of their love," she said. Janhvi said that she realised that what she can do is enjoy her work. She added that she has respect for the fact that other people have lost out on the opportunity and also realises that what she can do is to make sure that she can give it more than her best and her everything.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has many interesting projects in her pipeline. The actress will be seen next in Bawaal, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Mili.

