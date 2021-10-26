Janhvi Kapoor reveals shooting for Helen remake broke her 'physically and mentally'.

After her debut with Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has had a measured start in the film industry. The actress was last seen in Roohi and Gunjan Saxena and now the actress has a couple of films in her kitty. In a recent interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Janhvi confirmed shooting for the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Helen.

During the interview, the actress was asked what makes her a good actor but can also become a problem for her. Replying to this, Janhvi candidly revealed, "I think I'm a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be an honest as actor possible. Sometimes I feel like, if I'm not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven't given it my everything. And that is something I'm learning through the film I'm doing right now. We had one schedule which was I think it broke me physically and mentally. And the schedule that I'm on right now feels like a holiday."

When asked which film, Janhvi confirmed that she is shooting for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

"I'm shooting for the remake of this Malayalam film called Helen. And I love working with Mathu sir (Helen director Mathukutty Xavier), He just makes life so easy, which is why I'm like, 'I'm not suffering enough'. I feel like I need to inflict some amount of anxiety on myself to feel like I've delivered which isn't always necessary I think."

Janhvi was also asked what does she do to improve her acting skills with every film. "I had a methodical approach to it. I did my dance classes. I saw X number of movies, I did Hindi tuitions. I spoke t filmmakers and sat in on narrations. Tried going on as many shoots as I could. But nothing teaches you like being on the job and keeping yourself open to experiences. And being observant. I don't think anything helps more than that. You need to have educated opinions about people, life, politics and your own culture. Educating yourself is very important," Janhvi Kapoor remarked.

